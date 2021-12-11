GCI Channel 1 to feature live 2021 AFN Convention Coverage





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Next week, GCI customers can access live coverage of the 2021 Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) Convention and special Best of Quyana Alaska programming. Viewers can tune into this year’s event Monday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 14 on GCI Channel 1, available on both cable and through Yukon TV.

The 2021 AFN Convention will take a deep look at the 50th anniversary of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) and feature addresses from many dignitaries, including AFN President Julie Kitka, Senator Lisa Murkowski, Senator Dan Sullivan, Congressman Don Young, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, State Representative Tiffany Zulkosky, and more. Viewers can also watch the Best of Quyana Alaska program featuring the best cultural performances from recent years.

2021 Alaska Federation of Natives Convention coverage:

Monday, Dec. 13 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. AFN Convention – Day 1 Monday, Dec. 13 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Best of Quyana Alaska Tuesday, Dec. 14 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. AFN Convention – Day 2

“GCI is a longtime supporter of the Alaska Federation of Natives and we’re proud to be the Denali-level sponsor of this year’s convention,” said GCI Senior Manager of Rural Affairs Jenifer Nelson. “From Arctic issues and health care and education to veterans’ affairs and the impacts of ANCSA, the discussions spurred by this event are critical for Alaska Natives and for Alaska as a whole.”

GCI is one of Alaska’s leaders in corporate philanthropy, donating approximately $2 million each year in cash, products, and connectivity to organizations across the state. GCI is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and provides employees with 16 hours of paid leave to volunteer with local organizations. In 2020, more than 320 GCI employees volunteered over 2,900 hours with local non-profit organizations across the state.

