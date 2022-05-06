Glennallen Traffic Stop turns into Drug Bust





Alaska State Troopers report that a Glennallen traffic stop turned up a cache of drugs on the afternoon of April 29th.

An AST officer pulled over a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Glennallen resident Alece Miller at 1:45 that day, one month after being pulled over in a previous traffic stop and found to have no insurance. She was ordered to acquire insurance and show it on demand by the Glennallen court.

During the traffic stop, troopers requested and received a search warrant. As a result, officers would find approximately 8.31 grams of meth in 11 small dime baggies, 57 M30 fentanyl pills, approximately 3.47 grams of heroin in 15 small dime baggies, and $2,000 in cash.

Miller was not immediately charged, however, on Wednesday of this week, AST leveled charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II x2, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V. Three of the four charges were felony level.

Miller was transported to Palmer where she was remanded to the Mat Su Pretrial Facility and her bail was set at $50,000.

Miller had a Public Defender appointed in court on Thursday and is due in court again on May 13th for a pre-indictment hearing according to records.





