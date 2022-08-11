Governor Dunleavy Announces Cape Blossom Road Fully Funded





Additional Funds Will Expedite Completion of the Road to Arctic Port Site

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – Governor Dunleavy announced from Kotzebue on Monday that funding will be secured to complete the road to Cape Blossom. The additional funding will expedite the completion of the road, which will link Kotzebue to a viable arctic port at Cape Blossom.

“Kotzebue is the shipping hub for the entire Northwest Arctic region. Because of its location, fuel and freight is required to be lightered from 12 miles out, increasing costs,” said Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Commissioner Ryan Anderson. “This project will construct a road to a new arctic port site location with access to deeper water.”

The Alaska Statewide Transportation Infrastructure Plan (STIP) was recently amended to reflect Governor Dunleavy’s funding priorities, to include an additional $23 million to fund the road to Cape Blossom, which will expedite the construction. The project, which is funded through the national bipartisan infrastructure law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Acts (IIJA), is expected to be completed in the 2025.

“The road to Cape Blossom is a major step to reducing the cost of living in the Northwest Arctic, and a model for other rural communities,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “This road will also be a strategic link for Alaska and increases our ability to respond to changes in an evolving Arctic environment.”

Commissioner Anderson also informed the public about DOT&PF plans to solicit for local governments to apply for ice road funding. “The $2 million dollars set aside for the program will be a first of its kind,” said Commissioner Anderson.



