Governor Dunleavy Declares State Disaster for Juneau Flood Threat, Activates Public and Individual Assistance Funding





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON – In response to the imminent threat of catastrophic flooding from a glacier lake outburst flood (GLOF) originating from Suicide Basin, a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier, Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a State Disaster Declaration on August 9, 2025. This declaration activates State of Alaska Public Assistance, Individual Assistance, and Temporary Housing programs to support the City and Borough of Juneau and its residents.

The disaster declaration also allows for certain permitting requirements to be waived, expediting emergency protective work and recovery efforts.

Assistance Programs Activated by the Declaration:

Public Assistance Program: This program provides grants to local jurisdictions, tribal entities, and eligible non-profits to repair critical infrastructure damaged by the disaster. The grants reimburse applicants for eligible repairs to restore infrastructure to its pre-disaster condition and cover the costs of emergency protective measures taken before and during the response.

Individual Assistance (IA) Program: IA helps individuals and families with expenses related to their primary homes, including repairs, replacement of critical items, repair or replacement of damaged primary transportation, and disaster-related medical costs. Applicants must first complete their insurance claims and accept other forms of assistance to be eligible for state IA.

Temporary Housing (TH) Program: This program assists disaster survivors who are unable to return to their homes by providing funding for longer-term housing. TH can provide support for homeowners for up to 18 months and renters for up to three months while their homes are being repaired or alternative housing is secured.

Registration for the Individual Assistance and Temporary Housing programs will be available to Juneau residents starting August 14, 2025 from 9 am to 4 pm. The Deadline to apply is October 13,2025

To register for state Individual Assistance, call 844-445-7131.

For more information visit. www.ready.alaska.gov/Recovery/IA

In-person registration may also be available based on need. Further details will be provided as they become available.