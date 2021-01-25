Grayling Man Burns Down Occupied Home after They Wouldn’t Let Him In

AST reports that the arson investigation in Grayling is continuing and that they have arrested the suspect on charges that include Arson I.

Aniak-based troopers were alerted in the early morning hours of January 22nd, that Grayling resident 34-year-old Ronald Kruger had set fire to an occupied residence in that village.

Kruger had attempted to gain entry into the home and after he was not let in by the occupants, he doused the entryway of the dwelling with gasoline and set it ablaze. The occupants in the house were able to escape through a window and flee to a family member’s home nearby.

The dwelling was a total loss.

A trooper from Aniak traveled to the village opened an investigation and subsequently took Kruger into custody on four counts of Reckless Endangerment and a count of Arson I.

While charging documents have been filed Kruger has yet to be arraigned.





