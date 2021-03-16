Green Beer and Driving Don’t Mix







March 16, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) — Alaska State Troopers will be out in force on St. Patrick’s Day looking for intoxicated and dangerous drivers across Alaska’s roadways. While a lot has changed over the last year, the penalties, and dangers of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other impairing substances such as marijuana or illicit drugs remains the same.

“While we hope that Alaskans make good driving choices on St. Patrick’s Day this year, for those that choose to drive dangerously we will have additional Troopers across the state watching for unsafe drivers and arresting anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” stated Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Your luck will run out if you choose to get behind the wheel while buzzed, drunk, or high.”

This special enforcement period will run March 17 and 18, 2021. Funding for increased patrol efforts comes from grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

Motorists who see someone driving dangerously are encouraged to call in a REDDI – Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately – by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml

