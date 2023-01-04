Habitual Criminal Arrested following 17.5 Mile Chase in Fairbanks





Alaska State Troopers on patrol on College Road spotted a vehicle known to be stolen traveling eastbound and attempted a traffic stop.

Instead of pulling over, the driver in the stolen vehicle elected to take troopers on a pursuit that lasted 17.5 miles. Eventually, troopers were able to take the suspect into custody and identified him as 28-year-old Derek Forsythe. It would be found that Forsythe was on Pretrial Supervision for another Vehicle Theft I. “He also had an outstanding $50,000 felony arrest warrant for Assault 3rd Degree, Assault 4th Degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th Degree,” troopers reported.

Troopers also reported that “Forsythe also had an outstanding $10,000 felony arrest warrant for Fail to Stop at Direction of Peace Officer 1st Degree, 4 counts of Assault 3rd Degree, 3 counts of Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief 5th Degree, and two counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Injured Persons.”

Forsythe has been convicted in criminal court at least 14 times in the last 10 years.

Forsythe was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and remanded on new charges of Vehicle Theft I, Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer I, and Violating Conditions of Release.



