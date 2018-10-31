Halloween Traffic Enforcement

- Home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Alaska State Troopers will be conducting focused enforcement patrols on Wednesday to ensure the safety of Alaskans celebrating Halloween. In the spirit of safety, the ramped-up holiday enforcement will focus on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs. Local law enforcement agencies will also participate in the enforcement efforts on Halloween.
Regardless of what your ultimate plans are for Halloween, Troopers encourage you to always practice safe driving behaviors on the roads while traveling to and from your destination. Don’t brew up trouble this Halloween, if you consume drugs or alcohol, plan to either stay the night or have a sober driver take you home.
Troopers encourage everyone to Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately by calling 9-1-1.
Funding for the focused enforcement is coordinated through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.