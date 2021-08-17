Troopers Increase Patrols to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers







More patrols on the roads dedicated to preventing fatal and serious injury crashes through robust DUI enforcement

(STATEWIDE) – Troopers will have increased high-visibility patrols on Alaska’s highways starting this week and continuing through the Labor Day holiday to prevent fatal and serious-injury crashes. While Troopers will focus on DUI enforcement for both alcohol and drugs, they will also watch for, aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding and people not wearing their seatbelts.

“I want to emphasize that motorists need to do their part in keeping our roadways safe by not driving under the influence of any substance that can cause impairment or drowsiness while traveling this end-of-summer holiday season,” said Major David Hanson, Deputy Director of the Division of Alaska State Troopers. “Whether you’re traveling in the interior, the Kenai Peninsula, or to the Alaska State Fair, dedicated patrols will be out to address bad driving behaviors. Our goal is for all traveling motorists arrive to their destination safely.”

The high-visibility effort is part of the annual national anti-DUI campaign “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving; Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over; Ride Sober or Get Pulled Over; If You Feel Different, You Drive Different”. This year’s campaign runs from Aug. 18 through Sept. 7.

Alaskans can help keep our roadways safe by not driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other substance that can cause impairment or drowsiness. If you plan on partaking, have a designated sober driver or plan to stay the night.

Additionally, motorists witnessing others driving dangerously are encouraged to make a REDDI report (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml.

Remember that traffic fines are doubled in construction zones and safety corridors. Regardless of what your ultimate plans are for the holiday weekend, Troopers encourage you to practice safe driving behaviors when operating a motor vehicle or watercraft.

Funding for this increased highway patrol effort come from the National DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

###






