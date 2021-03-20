Head-On Parks Highway Collision Lands Three in Hospital with Serious Injuries Friday Night







Alaska State Troopers say that the investigation into a headon collision that took place late Friday night on the Parks Highway injuring three is continuing.

AST reports that they were notified of the collision at 11:46 pm on Friday night and responded to the location at mile 118 of the Parks Highway near Trapper Creek to find three with serious injuries. They were all transported to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that a silver 2011 Honda SUV heading southbound at a high rate of speed crossed the centerline and crashed headlong into a silver 2019 Chevy SUV traveling northbound.

The suspect driver of the Honda was one of those transported to the hospital.

Troopers say reckless driving and alcohol use were factors in the crash.

No charges have been filed as yet.





