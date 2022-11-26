Hit and Run Driver in Fatal Pedestrian Collision Taken into Custody Thanksgiving Morning





Anchorage patrol officers, medics, and the Anchorage Fire Department responded to the 600-block of Muldoon at 5:20 am on Thanksgiving morning after receiving a report of a hit-and-run vehicle vs. pedestrian collision according to APD.

Upon arrival, authorities declared the pedestrian deceased at the scene. The northbound lanes of Muldoon Road at East 6th Avenue were closed down and investigators with the Major Collision Investigation Unit were called in to process the scene.

The preliminary investigation at the scene determined that the pedestrian was in the roadway and not at the crosswalk or intersection and was fatally hit by a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling northbound on Muldoon. The driver drove away from the scene following the collision.

Investigators were able to obtain a description of the vehicle and driver and he was soon identified as 24-year-old Daudi Foster. He taken into custody and remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Render Aid, and Driving with a Cancelled License.

The roadway was reopened shortly after 9 am.




