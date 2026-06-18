Homer Man Dies in East End Road ATV Crash







Anchor Point Alaska State Troopers are investigating the circumstances of an ATV rider’s death that occurred early on Wednesday morning at mile 21 East End Road outside Homer.

Troopers in Anchor Point were notified of a side-by-side ATV accident that occurred at mile 21 East End at 9:48 am on Wednesday and responded to the scene. When they arrived they found 33-year-old Homer resident Iosif Martishev deceased as a result of the accident.

The intial investigation at the scene found that the ATV, with two passengers, left the roadway and turned over.

The second rider suffered severe injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Neither of the men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

The investigation into the circumstances are ongoing.