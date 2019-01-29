House Fire Claims Life of One in Kake

Alaska Native News Jan 29, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers received a report of a structure fire on Silver Road in Kake early Saturday morning and were also advised that the owner of the residence, 39-year-old Loren Jackson, was also unaccounted for.

The Kake Fire Department was able to put out the fire but the building suffered extensive damage.

Troopers and Department of Public Safety Deputy Fire Marshal were unable to respond to the community until the following day. When they arrived at 1:30 pm on Sunday they began processing the scene and at 2:15 pm, remains were located in the rubble of the structure.

Those remains, believed to be those of Jackson were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and positive identification.







Jackson’s next of kin have been notified.