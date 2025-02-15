House GOP Advances Budget After Blocking Amendments to Protect Food Benefits, Medicaid





“Instead of choosing to protect the American people, they chose to protect billionaires and corporations,” said the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee.

House Republicans advanced their budget plan out of committee Thursday night after a 12-hour markup session during which they rejected dozens of Democratic amendments, including proposed changes that would have protected Medicaid and federal nutrition benefits from the deep cuts the GOP hopes to impose to help finance trillions of dollars in tax breaks for the richest Americans.

The House Budget Committee advanced the Republican resolution, unveiled earlier this week, in a 21-16 vote along party lines. Prior to the vote, GOP members agreed to adopt an amendment offered by Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.) that, according toPolitico, effectively caps “the cost of the tax cuts at $4 trillion, with a dollar-for-dollar increase in that ceiling if Republicans cut more spending, up to a total of $2 trillion in cuts.”

Democrats on the panel offered more than 30 amendments to the budget resolution, all of which Republicans rejected.

“Each of our amendments was a direct effort to shield the American people from the reckless cuts embedded in this proposal, cuts that will hurt the most vulnerable while giving trillions of dollars of handouts to the ultra-rich,” Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said in his closing remarks at Thursday’s hearing. “We fought to protect Medicaid and Medicare, ensuring that seniors, low-income families, children, and people with disabilities don’t see their healthcare stripped away.”

“We proposed amendments to maintain funding for public education, ensuring that schools remain adequately resourced and that teachers don’t bear the burden of budget shortfalls,” Boyle continued. “And we stood up for veterans who risked their lives for this country and deserve more than empty rhetoric. They deserve fully funded healthcare, food assistance, and the benefits they earned through their service. Yet, despite the clear benefits of these proposals, Republicans oppose all of them.”

“Instead of choosing to protect the American people,” he added, “they chose to protect billionaires and corporations.”

The Republican budget blueprint calls for more than a trillion dollars in cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provide healthcare and food aid to tens of millions of low-income Americans.

“These aren’t just numbers,” Sharon Parrott, president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, stressed in response to the House GOP resolution. “The loss of Medicaid means, for example, a parent can’t get cancer treatment, and a young adult can’t get insulin to control their diabetes. Cuts to food assistance mean a parent skips meals so their children can eat or an older person who lost their job has no way to buy groceries.”

In addition to advancing the GOP’s far-right ideological project, such cuts would partly offset the costs of Republicans’ proposed tax breaks—which would disproportionately benefit the wealthiest people in the country, including the billionaires in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

“Republicans are cutting Medicaid and SNAP to pay for tax breaks for the richest 1% of Americans,” the progressive advocacy group Americans for Tax Fairness wrote in a social media post on Thursday. “They are literally taking $1.1 TRILLION away from you, and giving it to the wealthiest people in the country.”

