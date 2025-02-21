GOP Proposes $4.5 Trillion Tax Giveaway to the Rich While ‘Ransacking’ Food Stamps and Medicaid





“House Republican leadership put a giant bullseye on Medicaid, with the intent to strip Americans of their healthcare benefits to pay for tax cuts for billionaires and big corporations.”

House Republicans unveiled a draft budget resolution on Wednesday that calls for $4.5 trillion in tax breaks that would disproportionately benefit the wealthy while proposing $2 trillion in cuts to Medicaid, federal nutrition assistance, and other programs.

Lawmakers are set to mark up the House GOP’s budget blueprint on Thursday as Republicans look to craft a sprawling reconciliation bill that can pass both chambers of Congress with a simple-majority vote. Last week, Senate Republicans released their own budget resolution that proposed significant cuts to Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and other spending that benefits working-class families.

“Instead of tackling rising prices and delivering relief for American families, House Republicans are charging ahead with trillions of dollars in deeply unpopular tax breaks for billionaires like Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” Alex Jacquez, chief of policy and advocacy at the Groundwork Collaborative, said Wednesday in response to the House GOP resolution.

“And, they’re paying for their billionaire handouts by ransacking healthcare, food assistance, and other vital programs that American workers and families rely on,” Jacquez added.

The new resolution released by the Republican-controlled House Budget Committee specifically calls on the chamber’s energy and commerce panel to “submit changes in laws within its jurisdiction to reduce the deficit by not less than” $880 billion over the next decade. The House Energy and Commerce Committee has jurisdiction over Medicaid.

The measure also instructs the House Committee on Agriculture, which has jurisdiction over SNAP, to cut no less than $230 billion in spending between fiscal years 2025 and 2034.

“They wanna do a giant tax cut that disproportionately helps the rich while taking away people’s health insurance and food while still adding trillions to the debt,” Bobby Kogan, a former Senate Budget Committee staffer who is now senior director of federal budget policy at the Center for American Progress, wrote in response to the resolution.