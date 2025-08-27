Humpback Whale Calf Washes Ashore Near Juneau









Community members gather for a rare, up-close view of the young marine mammal before it is relocated south of town. A necropsy team is seeking answers on the cause of death

On the morning of July 26, clear blue skies in Juneau brought residents outside to soak in the sun. Joggers, dog-walkers, and families headed to the trails and beaches to enjoy a day without rain. But along the edge of Gastineau Channel near Sandy Beach, an unusual sight disrupted the morning activities—a dead humpback whale floating near the shore.

Around 9 a.m., reports started coming into the NOAA Fisheries Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network. Local team members quickly responded to conduct a preliminary assessment. They identified the stranded whale as a male humpback calf, approximately 6 to 8 months old.

News spread quickly, and dozens of curious residents made their way to the water’s edge to view the whale calf up close. Despite being young, humpback whale calves are still quite large. The calf measured slightly longer than 30 feet and is estimated to weigh more than 15,000 pounds.

Response and Community Support

A large whale carcass near residential or recreational areas can create problems. The decomposition process can take years and brings a remarkable stench! The smell can attract bears, and the carcass may also carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans or pets.

Dr. Suzie Teerlink, a NOAA Fisheries marine mammal specialist and Alaska Region’s humpback whale recovery coordinator, was among the team of responders. She explained that the team’s primary goal was to secure the carcass for a necropsy (an autopsy for animals). But they also wanted to reduce any potential issues for the community.

“The carcass was located near a popular beach and tides were pushing it closer into downtown Juneau,” Teerlink said. “We determined the best strategy was to move the whale to a more remote beach for the necropsy.”

The response team secured a tow rope and buoy to the whale’s peduncle, the muscular area where the fluke (tail) connects to the body. This made it easier to safely move the whale. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game provided drone support. Meanwhile, the stranding network was mobilizing, identifying local agencies and volunteers who could assist in the effort.

Soon, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Juneau arrived to help with transportation. They attached a tow line and began slowly moving the whale to a more remote location south of town for the necropsy.

“From the many members of the public who helped relay information to the Stranding Network, to agencies, businesses, and volunteers who gave time and resources to help with response, this was a beautiful example of the community working together,” Teerlink said.

Looking for Answers

The next day, responders conducted a necropsy. They received integral support and assistance from many people and organizations including several Juneau-based volunteers with stranding, veterinary, or marine mammal expertise. Melino’s Marine Services helped transport team members and equipment to the site.

The necropsy team collected samples and examined the whale to better understand its health and look for the potential cause of death. They took baseline measurements and samples from a species that is otherwise difficult to study.

“While we always hope to find the cause of death, we don’t always arrive at a conclusive answer,” said Dr. Kate Savage, the lead veterinarian for the necropsy. “The preliminary analysis helped to rule out entanglement and predation as the cause of death, as there were no signs of recent interaction with gear or killer whales. One cause of death that we are not able to rule out is vessel strike.”

Savage noted that the animal didn’t show any signs of being unhealthy. Although there were a few bruises and bleeding, suggesting it had experienced some trauma, it wasn’t severe enough to be considered the cause of death. However, the team was unable to complete a full examination of the carcass due to the angle at which it was lying on the ground.

“During a necropsy of an animal this large, we can’t always examine the entire carcass. In this case, the carcass was resting on its side, so we don’t know if there are injuries that are inaccessible to see or sample,” Savage explained. “We don’t want to speculate. Laboratory analyses of samples may help shed some light on what happened but we may not get a clear answer.”

Samples collected from the whale will provide more information about its underlying health and could provide valuable insights into why this animal died. The samples will be tested for viruses and toxins, including potential exposure to harmful algal blooms. Some samples are analyzed in Alaska, while others are shipped out of state and can take weeks or months to process. Once all results are received, findings will be compiled into a final necropsy report.

Identifying the Whale

Researchers identify whales by examining the unique pigment and shapes on the underside of their flukes. They collect and catalog photos of whale flukes, which serve as an important tool for documenting individual whales and tracking their movements. Several catalogs gather fluke photos from researchers and the public:

We compared fluke photos of this whale to existing catalogs and reached out to other researchers in Southeast Alaska, but have not been able to identify the animal. We did confirm that it is not one of the calves that frequented the Juneau area this summer. It is likely too young to be included in any fluke photo ID catalogs. However, we will analyze the genetic information collected during the necropsy to determine the Distinct Population Segment (Mexico or Hawaii) to which this whale belongs.

If any members of the public took photos of live whales in or near Gastineau Channel on Friday, July 25, or the morning of Saturday, July 26, please contact our Stranding Hotline below to provide those to us. Your photos may help us identify this young humpback whale.

What to Do if You See a Stranded Whale

If you see a dead, injured, or entangled whale, do not approach it. Call NOAA’s 24/7 stranding hotline at (877) 925-7773, or hail the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF Channel 16 and they will relay the report. Be sure to maintain a safe distance of at least 100 yards and if possible, take photos of the whale from that distance.

Your reports and photos are the best way to help stranded whales. Learn more about the Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network and how you can help.

