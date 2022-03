263 miles down and 712 to go! As of 7:48am, March 8th, Aaron Burmeister and his 13 dogs in harness are the first to arrive at the Nikolai checkpoint, with Ryan Redington and Richie Diehl following close behind with 14 dogs each in harness.

