In ‘Dead of Night,’ House GOP Unveils ‘Corporate Polluter’s Wish List’

Green groups on Friday decried U.S. House Republicans’ proposed text for the upcoming reconciliation bill, which the Natural Resources Defense Council said “contains an unprecedented slate of direct attacks on the environment and public lands and waters.”

Republicans on the House Natural Resources Committee submitted their proposed section of the massive GOP energy, tax, and national security bill, which is scheduled for a markup on Tuesday.

“The sprawling proposal, released in the dead of night, includes dozens of provisions that would benefit the oil and gas industry and other corporations, at the expense of American families,” said the Sierra Club.

The draft’s proposals include fast-tracked and expanded fossil fuel extraction on public lands, mandated oil and gas drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, ending protections for Minnesota’s pristine Boundary Waters watershed, reinstating canceled leases for the proposed Twin Metals mine in Minnesota, rolling back fossil fuel royalties, and more.

“This proposal is a corporate polluter’s wish list,” warned Athan Manuel, director of Sierra Club’s Lands Protection Program. “The only way it could be friendlier to Big Oil CEOs would be if they wrote it themselves.”

“Let’s be clear, this proposal is a means to an end,” Manuel added. “The end is tax cuts for billionaires, and the means are selling off the public lands that belong to the American people. These provisions enable drilling and mining as quickly, lucratively, and free from public scrutiny as possible, even allowing the fossil fuel industry to buy their way out of judicial oversight. It’s a giveaway to industry, and Americans should not stand for it.”

Defenders of Wildlife warned that “this egregious legislation would undermine critical wildlife protections and destroy or degrade large swaths of wildlife habitats through destructive mandates for increased logging and massive oil and gas lease sales on American public land, including portions of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.”

Robert Dewey, the group’s vice president of government relations, said that “this bill would be devastating for American wildlife and the habitats they depend on.”

“It puts a bullseye on already imperiled polar bears, whales, and hundreds of other species that depend on the integrity of federal lands and waters for their survival,” Dewey added. “Congress shouldn’t be handing over these vital and cherished wildlife habitats on public lands to oil and other extractive companies for bigger profits.”

Kyle Jones, NRDC’s federal affairs director, also issued a dire warning:

This measure would give the oil industry free rein to pillage our public lands and oceans. Instead of helping the American people and our shared public resources, it would allow the oil, coal, and timber industries to pick and choose the areas they want to exploit. And it exposes irreplaceable Alaskan wilderness to destructive oil drilling, industrial roadways and mining. Worst of all, it allows fossil fuel companies and other big polluters to buy their way out of meaningful review or public input into their projects. So, that would mean one set of rules for the fossil fuel and logging barons, and another for the rest of us.

“The best thing that can be said about this measure is that it may be too radical for even this Congress,” Jones added. “For the good of Americans and our shared resources, it should be quickly cast aside and forgotten.”

The GOP draft follows the Trump administration’s publication last month of a proposal that the Center for Biological Diversity warned “would rescind nearly all habitat protections for endangered species nationwide” by changing the regulatory definition of a single word—”harm”—in the Endangered Species Act, the nation’s cornerstone wildlife conservation law.

It also comes as the administration, spearheaded by the Department of Government Efficiency—which has been led by billionaire Elon Musk—eviscerates federal agencies including the Fish and Wildlife Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

As he did during his first term, President Donald Trump—who campaigned on a “drill, baby, drill” platform—is pursuing a massive rollback of climate and environmental regulations and has appointed Cabinet secretaries whose backgrounds and beliefs are often inimical to their agencies’ purposes.

