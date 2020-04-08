Intoxicated Wasilla Teen Cited for Weapons Misconduct after Discharging Weapon at Trailer

Alaska Native News on Apr 8, 2020.

A report of a female shooting a handgun at a camper trailer located on West Captain Hook Drive in Wasilla prompted troopers to respond to the scene to investigate on Tuesday evening.

When they arrived, they found that 19-year-old Myia Henry had been a passenger in a red 2003 Ford Focus but a fight over alcohol broke out with her and the driver, identified as Tangi Henry, age 26, and an additional passenger that resulted in M Henry being forcefully removed from the vehicle.

After, M Henry began discharging a firearm at a trailer as she was walking down the road with a witness present.

When troopers arrived in the area, they pulled the suspect vehicle over on Pittman Road and Peninsula Drive. That traffic stop resulted in T Henry being arrested on DUI as well as Driving with License Revoked.

Troopers then went to M Henry’s residence and their investigation revealed M Henry was intoxicated and so was issued a summons for Misconduct Involving Weapons.