Iosia Fiso Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Firearms

Anchorage, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that Iosia Nelson Fiso, 25, of Anchorage, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, by Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess, to serve four years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
According to court documents, while investigating a shooting that occurred on Jan. 9, 2019, in midtown Anchorage, APD officers uncovered a scope on an American Spirit ASA 15 rifle bearing Fiso’s fingerprint. The day after the shooting, APD contacted Fiso who was found to be in possession of three additional firearms that were in his girlfriend’s vehicle.
Fiso has two previous felony convictions with the State of Alaska for crimes involving misconduct involving weapons and hindering prosecution, and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms. Fiso is also currently facing unrelated murder and kidnapping charges with the State of Alaska.
The Anchorage Police Department (APD), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Alaska Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of this case. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison O’Leary.
