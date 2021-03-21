Jason Karpinski arrested in Sexual Assault Investigation; More victims possible







On September 15, 2020, Anchorage Police was notified of a sexual assault perpetrated by 36-year-old Jason A. Karpinski. Special Victims Unit (SVU) detectives launched an investigation. As a result, an arrest warrant was obtained for Karpinski on March 16, 2021, for four counts of Sexual Assault II. That warrant was served on March 18, 2021; Karpinski is currently incarcerated at the Anchorage Jail.



Karpinski was a licensed traveling masseuse who responded to clients’ homes to provide services. He advertised and contacted potential clients through social media. Additionally, Karpinski was also employed at Midtown Chiropractic in 2019.



Recently, Karpinski’s massage license was surrendered to the state; he no longer holds a valid license.



Karpinski met his victims through his business as a massage therapist and detectives believe there may be more victims who have had contact with him. Karpinski is 6’00’ tall, 290 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who either believes they were a victim of Karpinski’s, or has information regarding this investigation, is asked to contact Detective Kevin Palmatier at 907-786-8771 or kevin.palmatier@anchorageak.gov..



APD Case 20-29065





