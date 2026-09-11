Juneau Man Dies in Accident on Hyder Road











On September 10, 2026, at approximately 7:31 a.m., the Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision at the Hyer Road underpass along the Parks Highway. Upon arriving at the scene, Troopers located the vehicle and discovered that the driver and sole occupant, identified as 33-year-old Eric Ashenfelter of Juneau, was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle. Mat-Su Borough Emergency Medical Services and Fire personnel also responded to the scene and worked to safely extricate Ashenfelter from the wreckage.

Ashenfelter was removed from the vehicle and transported by EMS to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment. Despite the efforts of emergency responders and medical personnel, Ashenfelter was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation determined that Ashenfelter had been traveling northbound on the Parks Highway when his vehicle became airborne while traveling over the Hyer Road underpass. The vehicle continued across the underpass and struck a concrete support structure on the opposite side, causing significant damage and trapping Ashenfelter inside the vehicle.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, including the events leading up to the vehicle becoming airborne and any factors that may have contributed to the crash. Ashenfelter’s next of kin have been notified. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be released as appropriate.