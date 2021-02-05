K9 Blitz Takes Down Fleeing Suspect after Car Chase in Wasilla







After observing a vehicle with no plates affixed to it, a trooper on patrol in Wasilla attempted a traffic stop that turned into a car chase on Thursday evening.

The driver, later identified as 39-year-old Joseph Franks of Wasilla, attempted to flee the Pittman Road area, but spike strips were deployed disabling the suspect vehicle.

Franks bailed from the immobilized vehicle and attempted to flee on foot despite warnings from the troopers that a K9 unit was on scene. K9 Blitz was deployed and chased Franks down as he attempted to flee the scene, apprehending him.

Franks was taken into custody and taken to the Mat Su Regional Medical Center for medical treatment. After release, Franks was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on charges of Felony Failure to Stop, Driving While License Revoked, and Reckless Driving.





