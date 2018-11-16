K9 ‘Kenai’ Nabs his Man after Brief Chase/Search in Fairview

Alaska Native News Nov 16, 2018.

A search for a 2017 Chevy Silverado truck and the suspect that stole it was begun after a 4:20 am call reporting its theft, APD says.

APD dispatch alerted patrol officers of the theft over the radio for the vehicle taken from an address on the 4400-block of Spenard Road. 15 minutes later, a patrol officer on mid-shift spotted the vehicle driving in the Fairview area but soon lost sight of it.

Other officers converged on the area, APD said. Within five minutes the truck was located crashed into a pole at 15th and Airport Heights.

A perimeter was immediately set up and a K9 unit was called in to track the suspect. K9 “Kenai” began tracking and soon picked up a scent. “Kenai” led officers to a shed behind a home on the 1400-block of Kinnikinnik Street. But, officers soon found that the K9 had led them to a piece of clothing that the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Maquire M. Levi, had discarded next to the shed.







The K9 unit continued to track down the side of the building giving K9 warnings. It was there that K9 “Kenai abruptly stopped and indicated to trash cans alongside the home. Additional commands were given. Levi jumped from his hiding spot to make good his getaway but was bit in the arm by the K9.

Levi was handcuffed and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Once cleared, Levi was transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning. Following the interview, the suspect was charged with ” Vehicle Theft I, Violation of Conditions of Release for a Felony, Violation of Conditions of Release for a Misdemeanor, Theft II, Fail to Stop, Reckless Driving, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident,” APD reported.

He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on the charges.