K9 Lenox Ends Fairbanks Suspect with Warrant Run from Troopers





During the early morning hours on Tuesday a Fairbanks suspect took troopers on a chase through town according to AST.

A trooper on patrol observed a green GMC pickup doing a moving violation at 12:32 am on Tuesday morning and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. But, instead of pulling over, the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Fairbanks resident Bernard Solomon, elected to make a run for it, taking troopers on a pursuit through town.

The chase did not come to an end until Roosevelt Street at 17th Avenue. When the car chase did end, the suspect decided to jump from the vehicle and flee on foot. The foot chase was brief. Troopers issued K9 warnings and K9 Lenox was released and quickly brought it to an end.

Soloman was taken into custody. During his arrest, it was found that the suspect had an active arrest warrant for Assault IV. Soloman was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility and house there on the warrant. Additional charges of Fail to Yield I and DWLR were leveled for the ill-conceived run from the law.



