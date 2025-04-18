Kenai Jury Finds Bobby Alexie Guilty of Sexual Abuse of Minor





(Anchorage, AK) – Tuesday, after a five-day trial, a Kenai jury found 49-year-old Bobby Alexie guilty of three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree and six counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

Throughout the trial, the jury heard from six witnesses, including the two victims. The jury heard testimony that the defendant repeatedly sexually abused his nine-year-old niece over approximately one week in 2017. The abuse came to light after the youngest victim’s older sister disclosed to her mother that she saw her uncle with her younger sister, late at night, behaving in a way that made her uncomfortable. After being asked by her mother about what was happening with her uncle, the younger sister subsequently disclosed to her mother, and later testified at trial, that the defendant had penetrated her vagina repeatedly with his penis. The defendant himself admitted in multiple recorded conversations and interviews to sexually abusing his nine-year-old niece. The older sister who brought the abuse of her younger sister to light later disclosed, and subsequently testified at trial, to being sexually abused herself by her uncle on one occasion that she could recall when she was seven-to-ten years old.

As a result of his convictions, the defendant faces a presumptive minimum sentence of approximately 40 years. Sentencing is scheduled for July 1, 2025, at 9 a.m.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Julie L. Matucheski, with the assistance of Paralegal Julie Craig and Law Office Assistant Patrick Pilatti. The case was jointly investigated by the Kenai Police Department and Alaska State Troopers. The primary officers involved were now-retired Sergeant Mark Pearson, formerly with the Alaska State Troopers, and Officer Dan Smith, with the Kenai Police Department.

