Kenai Spur Traffic Stop Nets Second DUI before Driver Serves Time for First One







Troopers on patrol near mile 22 of the Kenai Spur Highway on Wednesday night pulled over a green 1998 Ford Expedition in a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of a Kenai man on DUI charges, revoked license and an outstanding arrest warrant, troopers report.

After the stop troopers made contact with the driver and the ensuing investigation revealed that he was intoxicated and driving while under the influence. The driver was identified as 37-year-old Kenai resident Craig King.

Troopers would find that King’s license was revoked for a previous DUI. They would also find that King had an active arrest warrant for failing to remand for that January 19th DUI conviction.

King was initially charged with DUI, revoked license and the arrest warrant, but then refused to provide a breath sample and so was charged with that offense as well.

He was transported to Kenai’s Wildwood Pretrial Facility to await arraignment.