Kent Washington Man Arrested in Yakutat on Murder Charges after Sunday Incident

Alaska Native News Oct 16, 2018.

A fight in Yakutat on Sunday turned deadly and one man is now in jail in connection with the homicide case.

Following the preliminary investigation by GIU, troopers placed Kent, Washington resident John L. Stapleton, age 46, under arrest on the charge of Murder II.

According to the investigation, Stapleton got into a physical altercation with 61-year-old Bremerton, Washington resident John Fergerson Sr that ended with Fergerson’s death from a stab wound.

Troopers notified Fergerson’s next of kin of the incident and his death.

Fergerson’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s offfice in Anchorage for autopsy.