Ketchikan Man Jailed on Assault-DV Charges after Ramming Family Member’s Vehicle Head-On

Alaska Native News Oct 25, 2018.

A 911 call reported a Domestic Violence disturbance at a home at mile 12 of the North Tongass Highway on Wednesday night and responded to the scene just after 8 pm, troopers reported.

When troopers arrived to investigate, they found that 53-year-old Ketchikan resident Kenneth Reese had gotten into an altercation with a family member and during the argument rammed his vehicle head-on into the family member’s vehicle causing damage and putting the family member in fear of being injured.

Reese had fled the scene prior to AST arrival but returned as troopers were investigating the case. Upon his return, Reese was placed under arrest on charges of Assault III-DV, Assault IV-DV, and Criminal Mischief III-DV.

Reese was transported to the Ketchikan Correctional Center and held without bail.