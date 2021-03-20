Ketchikan Woman Busted at Ketchikan Airport with $30,000 Worth of Heroin and Meth







Alaska State Trooper intercepted a Ketchikan woman in the parking lot of the Ketchikan International Airport after receiving a drug tip on Friday according to their report.

26-year-old Jamie Cox was contacted by troopers and detained after the tip that she was transporting drugs into the community. The subsequent search of her person would turn up 54 grams of black tar heroin and another 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Troopers say that the estimated value of the drugs seized is approximately $30,000.

Cox was remanded to the Ketchikan Correctional Center on one count of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II and III, both felonies.

Ketchikan Airport police assisted in the investigation.





