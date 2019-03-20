Ketchikan Woman Busted on DUI/Reckless Endangerment Charges

Alaska Native News Mar 20, 2019.

Late Tuesday night, troopers received a REDDI report concerning a truck driving recklessly near Ward Lake in Ketchikan and responded to the location at just after 10 pm.

Responding troopers located the suspect vehicle on Kelly Drive and stopped the vehicle.

When stopped, the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Kaelee Kleinschmidt-Wright, fled from the scene on foot, leaving to juveniles behind. She was quickly located hiding behind a house near the traffic stop.







Troopers would find that Kleinschmidt-Wright was two times over the legal limit and so, was charged with DUI. Because she had two juveniles in the vehicle at the time of the offense, Kleinschmidt-Wright was also charged with two counts of Reckless Endangerment. She was also issued a traffic citation for Driving with License Revoked.