Kodiak Grand Jury Hands Down 19-Count Indictment in January Chiniak Highway Head-On Collision

Alaska Native News on Feb 21, 2020.

A Kodiak grand jury convened on Thursday and the Chiniak Highway head-on collision case involving Neal Skonberg was set before them. After hearing testimony, the jury returned a true bill and Skonberg was indicted on charges of MVC-I, DUI (alcohol, drugs), Reckless Driving, Tampering with evidence, Assault 2, Assault 3×2, Violating Conditions of Release x12.

Skonberg had previously appeared for arraignment in Kodiak court where his bail had been set at $20,000 100% cash performance bond which after being paid he was required “to have a transdermal alcohol ankle monitor/GPS monitor applied to his ankle, he cannot drive any vehicles, possess or consume any alcohol and has to submit to random drug testing,” Alaska State Troopers revealed.







The arraignment and grand jury indictment stem from the January 25 collision which Skonberg was involved in where it was alleged that Skonberg was driving in the oncoming lane and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a female driver with an eight-year-old aboard. that driver suffered broken bones that required surgical repair in Anchorage. the child suffered minor injuries. Skonberg was also transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The investigation into the collision continued. Investigators were advised that immediately after the accident, Skonberg got out of his vehicle and placed items in the bushes along the roadway. When troopers looked, they found an unopened can of Bud and a court-issued alcohol monitoring device.

A search warrant for Skonberg’s medical records was issued and executed. Those records showed “Neal’s blood contained a high concentration of alcohol and was also positive for cocaine,” troopers reported. Skonberg was also on conditions of release in two prior alcohol-involved cases and was prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol.

Four days after the accident, Alaska State Troopers contacted and arrested Skonberg, he was transported to the Kodiak Jail.