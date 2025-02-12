Kodiak Jury Convicts Hilarion Soriano Jr. of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree





(Kodiak, AK) – Monday, a Kodiak jury found Hilarion Soriano Jr., 43, guilty of one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

The jury deliberated for a day and a half after a two-week trial. The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred in Kodiak around 2017, when Soriano engaged in sexual contact with the 5 ½-year-old daughter of his then-girlfriend. The abuse occurred at the child’s home in the bed she shared with her mother. The victim disclosed the abuse in 2020 while in foster care. The jury also determined that the incident was aggravated due to the vulnerability of the victim, based on her age and living circumstances.

Soriano was living out of the state at the time the report was made to law enforcement. He was extradited from Las Vegas in 2022. Soriano will be sentenced on April 22, 2025.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Rachel Gernat of the Office of Special Prosecutions, with assistance from the Kodiak District Attorney’s Office, and paralegals Wendy Malave and Diana Costanzo and legal assistants Shelby Atcheson and Pennie Fish. The Kodiak Police Department conducted the investigation, with assistance from the Metropolitan Las Vegas Police Department.



