Kodiak Man Arrested on Charges following Chiniak Road Head-On Collision

Alaska Native News on Jan 30, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that after a four-day investigation, on Wednesday they arrested a Kodiak motorist involved in a head-on collision that occurred south of Kodiak on January 25th.

At 11:20 am, troopers responded to mile seven of the Chiniak Highway after it was reported that a head-on collision with injuries occurred there. The investigation at the scene found that Neal Skonberg had been driving to Bells Flats when he crossed over into the oncoming lane and collided with a female driver with an eight-year-old passenger.

“All three involved people were taken to the hospital for various injuries,” AST said. The female driver was further transported to Anchorage where she had bones broken in the crash surgically repaired. The child suffered only minor injuries.

During the investigation at the crash site, troopers were told that Skonberg had, after the accident, jumped out of his vehicle and hid items in the nearby bushes. Troopers conducted a search of the area and found an unopened can of Bud Light and a court-issued alcohol monitoring device.

A search warrant was issued and Skonberg’s medical records were turned over to show that he had a high concentration of alcohol in his blood as well as cocaine.

It would also be discovered that Skonberg was also on conditions of release with stipulations that he not possess or consume alcohol as a result of two prior alcohol-related cases.

On Wednesday, he was arrested without incident and remanded to the Kodiak Jail with no bail set.