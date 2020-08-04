Kodiak Man Injured in Bear Attack on Pillar Mountain Trail Sunday

Alaska Native News on Aug 3, 2020.

For the second time in less than a week another victim has fallen prey to a bear attack in the state. On Sunday morning, a Kodiak man called into the Kodiak Police Department reporting that he had been mauled by a Kodiak Brown Bear.

71-year-old Donald Zimmerman called in and reported the bruin attack at 11:35 am on Sunday morning. He reported to police that he was jogging on a Pillar Mountain trail approximately a half-mile from the road when the attack occurred.

Alaska State and Wildlife Troopers, the Kodiak Police Department and EMS responded to the attack area and Zimmerman was taken to the roadway and delivered to a waiting ambulance that transported him to the Providence Kodiak Island Hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition.

Wildlife Troopers and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game searched the area but were unable to locate the bruin.





