Kodiak Man Jailed on Attempted Murder/Sexual Assault Charges after Months-Long Investigation

AST says that after several months of investigations and multiple search warrants, a Kodiak grand jury handed down indictments and a warrant was issued for a 56-year-old Kodiak man on charges that include Attempted Murder and Sexual Assault.

The investigation into Thomas Wolkoff was opened following a report of domestic violence in Kodiak on August 11th of this year. That investigation culminated in indictments handed down on December 12th and a warrant was issued for Wolkoff’s arrest.

That arrest warrant, on charges of Attempted Murder I, Sexual Assault I, Assault in the First Degree, three counts of Assault II, three counts of Assault III, Assault IV, and Criminal Mischief V was executed on Friday and Wolkoff was taken into custody and remanded to the Kodiak Jail.

Wolkoff’s bail was set at $25,000 with a Court Approved Third-Party Custodian and he is due to appear in Kodiak court to answer to the charges on December 16th.