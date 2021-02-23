Koniag Acquires Great Northern Engineering







Kodiak, AK – Koniag is excited to welcome Great Northern Engineering (GNE) to its Energy and Water business sector. Based in Palmer, GNE is a well-established engineering firm whose clients and projects range from the North Slope to Anchorage.

Koniag Chairman & CEO Ron Unger said, “Great Northern Engineering has an established track record of excellence in a variety of engineering fields, and has an experienced, knowledgeable team. With GNE’s addition to the Koniag family, we can continue to grow and diversify in pursuit of our mission – continually increasing benefits and opportunities for our Alutiiq people. We are thankful that GNE has chosen to join us!”

GNE will join Dowland-Bach, Glacier Services, Inc., and recently acquired Big G Electric & Engineering in Koniag’s Energy and Water sector. This acquisition will also expand Koniag’s capabilities and reach, enhancing value for customers by bringing potential new markets in Louisiana.

GNE General Manager Truk Sederholm said, “We’re excited to join Koniag and be a part of a broad social mission that allows us to use our skills and experience to their full potential. GNE has always been committed to creating superior work product with an Alaska team, and now Koniag has given us a strong network of support and national reach to build from our homegrown talent.”

