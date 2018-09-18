Kwethluk Felon Arrested for Pointing Firearm at VPO

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
A Kwethluk man who was wanted on weapons and assault charges stemming from a Saturday incident was located and arrested on Monday.
AST reports that when a village police officer in that community while investigating a disturbance call, made contact with 39-year-old Darrell Alexie of Kwethluk. Alexie is reported to have pointed a handgun at that officer as per the report. As a result, troopers were contacted and responded to the southwestern village to find that prior to their arrival, Alexie had fled the village.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Alexie, a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
On Monday, Bethel police and Alaska State Troopers located and arrested Alexie in Bethel. He was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on charges of AssaultIII and Felon in Possession.
Alexie is due in Bethel Court on Tuesday afternoon. His bail is set at $5,000.