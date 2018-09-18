Kwethluk Felon Arrested for Pointing Firearm at VPO

Alaska Native News Sep 18, 2018.

A Kwethluk man who was wanted on weapons and assault charges stemming from a Saturday incident was located and arrested on Monday.

AST reports that when a village police officer in that community while investigating a disturbance call, made contact with 39-year-old Darrell Alexie of Kwethluk. Alexie is reported to have pointed a handgun at that officer as per the report. As a result, troopers were contacted and responded to the southwestern village to find that prior to their arrival, Alexie had fled the village.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Alexie, a  convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On Monday, Bethel police and Alaska State Troopers located and arrested Alexie in Bethel. He was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on charges of AssaultIII and Felon in Possession.

Alexie is due in Bethel Court on Tuesday afternoon. His bail is set at $5,000.

