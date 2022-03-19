Lethal Heroin Circulating in Mat-Su Causing Overdoses





The Alaska State Troopers, Palmer Police Department, and Wasilla Police Department have responded to several suspected overdoses this week in the Mat-Su area. Law enforcement believe that a lethal batch of heroin is currently circulating in the Mat-Su, causing the rise in overdose events. At this time, at least six people are believed to have died as a result of this suspected batch of heroin, and at least 17 other overdose emergencies have been reported to law enforcement.

While the use of illegal drugs such as heroin is always discouraged, law enforcement encourages anyone that uses illegal drugs in the Mat-Su area to take extra caution at this time due to high levels of potency in current circulation. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Service’s Project Hope provides Narcan free of charge, which can help reverse an overdose; you can locate a distribution site and learn more at: https://dhss.alaska.gov/osmap/Pages/hope.aspx

Law enforcement officers in South Central Alaska are aggressively investigating the source of these illicit narcotics. If you or anyone that you know has any information about drug trafficking in the Mat-Su area, please call Alaska State Troopers at (907) 352-5401, or to remain anonymous, submit a tip on the AKtips smartphone app or online at: https://www.tip411.com/alerts/81954.





