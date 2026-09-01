﻿Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dahlstrom Will Not Certify Treg Taylor’s Nomination for Governor











Decision Follows Alaska Public Offices Commission Recommendation

(Anchorage, AK) – Monday, Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom announced that the Division of Elections will not certify Treg Taylor’s nomination for Governor. The decision follows the Alaska Public Offices Commission’s determination that Taylor’s 2026 public official financial disclosure statement did not substantially comply with AS 39.50 within the time required by law.

On August 26, 2026, the Alaska Public Offices Commission (APOC) considered Taylor’s financial disclosure statement. On August 27, the Commission issued its recommendation that the Lieutenant Governor not certify Mr. Taylor’s nomination for the office of governor if he advanced from the primary. The Commission issued its full written order on August 28. The Commission, in a 4-1 vote, found that Taylor did not substantially comply with AS 39.50 within the 30-day statutory period, which ended July 1, 2026.

“This is a difficult decision made under an extraordinarily tight timeline and in circumstances we have not faced before,” said Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom. “The law, however, is not unclear. When a candidate has not complied with Alaska’s financial disclosure requirements within the time required, the Lieutenant Governor may not certify that person’s nomination. My responsibility is to follow that law and apply it consistently.”

AS 39.50.060(b) provides that the lieutenant governor may not certify a person’s nomination for office if compliance was not made within the time required. A candidate is considered to have complied within the time required if the candidate complies within 30 days after the due date. APOC determined that Taylor’s statement failed to supply required information concerning a significant source of income by that deadline and, under 2 AAC 50.850(h), recommended that the nomination not be certified.

The Division of Elections will proceed with certification of the 2026 Primary Election and preparation for the General Election consistent with Alaska law.