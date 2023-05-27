Man Arrested on Assault and other Charges at Dimond Center’s Olive Garden





The Anchorage Police Department say they are seeking witnesses in an incident that took place at the Olive Garden located at the Dimand Mall late Wednesday evening.

According to the report, officers responded to a call from that establishment at 9:28 pm on Wednesday for an inebriated person creating a disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they say that the glass on the front door was broken and observed that items had been thrown around the restaurant. APD reports that the man later identified as 25-year-old Keitani S. W. Rudolph “was yelling inside the restaurant. Rudolph refused to follow officers’ commands; Rudolph flipped over a table towards the officers. One of the officers deployed a Taser but it was ineffective.”

“Rudolph would posture towards the officers and ball up his fists in a fighting stance'” officers reported. But, then Rudolph ran out through an emergency exit and attempted his getaway by running eastbound through the parking lot but fell down. Officers caught up to him and attempted to subdue him before he got up. Despite being down, he was not ready to give up and fought with the officers and it wasn’t until additional officers got to the scene that he was cuffed.

He was taken into custody and medics arrived and transported him to the hospital for injuries he sustained breaking the door glass.

Rudolph was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on charges of Criminal Mischief III, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting, two counts of Assault III, and an existing misdemeanor warrant.

The managers say the incident escalated after they escorted Rudolph outside and locked the door behind him. But, Rudolph broke the glass on the door and regained entry. Once inside, they say, he threatened the managers with wine bottles.

Witnesses ti the incident left the establishment prior to police arrival. Police are asking those people to contact APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (press “0”) so a witness statement may be obtained from them.