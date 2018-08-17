Man Arrested on Several Charges after Attempting to Cash Stolen Check at Wells Fargo

Alaska Native News Aug 17, 2018.

A call from the Wells Fargo bank on East Fifth Avenue on Tuesday resulted in several charges for a suspect after he attempted to cash a check police said on Nixle Thursday night.

According to the report, APD was notified of a possible check fraud at the bank’s location at 630 East Fifth and police responded at 10:15 am on Tuesday. Upon arrival at the location, officers saw a man, fitting the description of the suspect given by the bank employee, walking through the alley on the southern side of the bank and detained him on an unrelated charge.

APD spoke with bank employees, the investigation would learn that “33-year-old Ashley A. Williams had gone to a teller window and attempted to cash a check made out to himself.” But, when the teller pulled up the account that the check was issued from, they would find that that account had been closed by the owner because checks connected to the account had been stolen.

The bank manager and teller queried Williams as to how he came into possession of the check. Williams left the bank.







Following that preliminary investigation, Williams was transported to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Stolen Access Device, Theft II, Theft III, and Forgery II. It was also in violation for not registering as a sex offender for a 2003 Pennington, Colorado conviction.