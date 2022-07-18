Man Dies after Falling from Raft on the Tsina River along the Richardson

Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, and Valdez Fire Department responded to the Tsina River along the Richardson Highway after a report was called in of a missing rafter at 10:46 am on Saturday.

It was reported the raft had tipped and the rafter had fallen into the water.

Soon after a search commenced, the body of the rafter was located “hung up on a rock in the river.” It was recovered and turned over to the State Medical Examiner

