Man Takes Own Life after Shooting Woman on East 7th Avenue Thursday Night







Anchorage police responded to an address on the 4500-block of East 7th Avenue on Thursday night after receiving a report of shots-fired at that location. They would discover a female with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper body that resulted in a perimeter being set up.

When police responded at just after 9 pm, the victim would be transported to a local hospital and an investigation would be opened, and streets in the immediate area were closed down. It would be found that the suspect had gone back into the dwelling prior to APD’s arrival.

But, as police were setting up their perimeter, a single shot rang out in the residence.

Search and arrest warrants were requested and issued and SWAT and crisis negotiators were called in. Negotiators attempted to make contact multiple times to no avail. Entry was made into the dwelling and inside, APD would find the single suspect deceased from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

As police remained at the location processing the scene, SWAT cleared from the area.






