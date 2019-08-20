Manokotak Man Arrested after Threatening Tribal Police During Domestic Violence Response

- Home
Tribal police contacted Alaska State Troopers at 5:40 pm on Saturday evening and reported that they had left a Manokotak residence after a response after they were threatened by a suspect at that address.
Manokotak TPOs had responded after a call-out to a domestic disturbance and arrived at the scene to find that 33-year-old Davey Bartman, who was on conditions of release and was in violation of those conditions in a prior assault case by being at that residence and in contact with his victim.
According to the report, Bartman had broken dishes at the residence and put the victim in fear of being injured.
When contacted by tribal police, Bartman “threatened to kill them and go on a killing spree if they came inside,” the report said. The tribal police left the scene and troopers were contacted.
Troopers responded from Dillingham and found Bartman at his home. But, when asked, Bartman refused to exit the house. The house was surrounded, AST said, and waited. Bartman would finally surrender the next morning.
Upon his arrest, Bartman was charged with Assault IV-DV, Criminal Mischief-DV, Unlawful Contact I, Coercion, and Violating Conditions of Release. He was transported to Dillingham and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center to await arraignment.