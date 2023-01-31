Marshal Investigates Fatal Structure Fire in Kotzebue

By


Alaska State Troopers said on Monday that the Friday night  fire in Kotzebue is still under investigation. The Kotzebue Fire Department notified the Alaska State Troopers that they responded to a structure fire at 9:33 pm on Friday night. They told AST that it was unknown if anyone was in the building on Whittier Street at the time of the fire.

But, approximately 2.5 hours later, at midnight, authorities in Kotzebue told AST that the remains of two people were located in the rubble. Later that morning a Deputy Fire Mashal from Anchorage responded to the community to initiate an investigation.

The remains of the two victims were collected and transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for positive identification.


