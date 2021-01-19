Mat-Su Criminal Suppression Unit Has Banner Year







Specialized Trooper Unit Investigated 669 Incidents During 2020

January 19, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska State Troopers assigned to the B Detachment Criminal Suppression Unit (CSU) saw one of their most successful years since the specialized unit’s creation in 2014. The Mat-Su CSU investigates property crimes, including thefts, robberies, burglaries, and other similar crimes across the entire B Detachment area, which spans from Valdez North to Glennallen, includes both Palmer and Wasilla and North on the Parks Highway to Talkeetna. The unit includes three Alaska State Troopers and a supervising Sergeant and works closely with local police departments, federal law enforcement agencies, and other Troopers across the state.

“When property crimes began to skyrocket in the Mat-Su over the last several years, the Department of Public Safety stood up this specialized unit to track down stolen property and hold the perpetrators accountable,” said Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “The successes that the Mat-Su CSU had this year can be felt across Southcentral Alaska and were a result of the commitment that these Troopers have to their community along with their tenacity and professionalism. If you plan on stealing from an Alaskan, the State Troopers and our law enforcement partners will find you and arrest you.”

From January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, the Mat-Su CSU led two large-scale operations to disrupt retail theft at Mat-Su businesses and reduce narcotics trafficking in the area, which resulted in the arrest of 28 people. Additionally, they were instrumental in the disruption of two large scale “fencing” operations which sold stolen goods throughout the Mat-Su Valley. They also ran bait ATV operations to catch thieves in the act.

During the 2020 calendar year the Mat-Su CSU investigated 669 incidents including:

72 Thefts

Thefts 21 Burglaries

Burglaries 16 Vehicle Thefts

Vehicle Thefts 25 Assaults

Assaults 6 Robberies

Robberies 13 Felony Misconduct involving a Weapon Cases

Felony Misconduct involving a Weapon Cases 101 warrant arrests executed

During the 2020 calendar year the Mat-Su CSU recovered:

$475,236 in recovered stolen property

in recovered stolen property 101 firearms

firearms 7 ATV or snowmachines

ATV or snowmachines 25 stolen vehicles

