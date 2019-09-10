Mat-Su Fire Survivors Can Apply for State Individual Assistance Online or by Phone

- Home
Disaster Assistance Center to close one week early due to low demand
Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska – Mat-Su residents who experienced damages during the McKinley or Deshka Landing fires can apply for State of Alaska Individual Assistance online or by phone.
In-person registration was available at two Disaster Assistance Centers (DAC), established near areas affected by the fires. The Willow United Methodist DAC will close on Sept. 11, 2019 at 2 p.m., one week earlier than previously published due to a low turnout.
The Upper Susitna Community Center DAC closed on Sept. 6, as previously scheduled.
Online and telephone registration will remain available until Oct. 22, 2019.
How to register for assistance:
Online Registration
Go to Ready.Alaska.Gov
Telephone Registration
1-855-445-7131
One component of state Individual Assistance is the Individual and Family Grant (IFG) program. It is designed to provide financial assistance to individuals or families for damages or expenses to primary residence, primary mode of transportation, essential personal property and medical/funeral/dental needs created as a direct result of a declared disaster, and for which other assistance is either unavailable or inadequate.
Homeowners and renters with homes that are damaged and/or unlivable may be eligible for State Individual Assistance Temporary Housing in addition to the IFG.
Written by: Jeremy Zidek | State of Alaska on Sep 10, 2019.
