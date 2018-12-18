Matt Shuckerow Named Governor Dunleavy’s Press Secretary

Dec 18, 2018.
Alaska's Governor Dunleavy has tapped Matthew Shuckerow as his press secretary.

Alaska’s Governor Dunleavy has tapped Matthew Shuckerow as his press secretary. Image-FB profiles

(Anchorage) –  Governor Michael J. Dunleavy has selected Matt Shuckerow to serve as his press secretary.

Matt, a lifelong Alaskan, was born on Kodiak Island and grew up in Anchorage. He comes to the Dunleavy administration from Washington D.C. where he most recently worked as deputy communications director and spokesperson for Sen. Dan Sullivan. He also served as communications director for Rep. Don Young and, press secretary for Sen. Lisa Murkowski.   

Before entering politics, Matt worked as a deckhand and crewmember aboard commercial fishing vessels in Prince William Sound.

Matt will be the primary contact for all news media inquiries and requests and looks forward to returning home to work with Alaska’s press corps. His first day in the Dunleavy administration will be Wednesday, January 2, 2019.



