Mayor Dave Bronson revamps city’s snow removal plan





Anchorage, AK – This week, Mayor Dave Bronson released the revamped Snow & Ice Control Plan to the public. This innovative and robust snow removal plan is aimed at keeping Anchorage residents safe and mobile during adverse weather conditions. The Snow & Ice Control Plan focuses on efficient snow removal, enhanced communication, and community engagement to address the challenges posed by winter weather.

Under the leadership of Mayor Bronson, $1.5 million was added to bolster the snow plowing and removal process. This extra financial backing, along with changes to the contracting process and enhancement of executive power in the case of a snow or ice emergency, will allow the municipality more flexibility for quick and responsible snow removal operations.

The Maintenance and Operations department will be using the RAVE Mobile Safety app to push notifications to the public about snow removal during a snow emergency. This will keep the public informed about snow plowing and hauling operations and remind residents of standard housekeeping of streets in residential areas.

A ‘Snow Removal’ page has been added to the mayor’s website. From there, you can find the official snow removal plan, a map outlining municipal-owned and operated roads, sidewalks, a link to sign up for RAVE Mobile Safety push notifications, and information about the Maintenance and Operations hotline to report issues with snow plowing.



